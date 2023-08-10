Jannik Sinner beats Matteo Berrettini and wins the Italian derby today in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 in Toronto 2023. The South Tyrolean, number 98 in the world, prevails in the first direct confrontation with the Roman with a score of 6-4, 6-3 in 1h31′. Sinner, in a balanced match especially in the first set, has the merit of canceling all 7 break points granted to the opponent: he manages to place 8 aces (1 less than Berrettini) and serves 73% of first balls, playing a second set practically perfect. Berrettini pays dearly for the only empty pass between the two partials: he collects 2 consecutive breaks between the end of the first set and the beginning of the second, without being able to get back into the race.

SINNER SUFFERS, THEN TAKES OFF: THE GAME

Sinner starts with the handbrake on and immediately concedes two break points, which he manages to cancel. Berrettini clings to the serve to cancel two break points in the fourth game. The Roman at 2-2 creates 4 chances to snatch the serve from his rival: Sinner, however, collects winning shots and gets out of trouble with an ace. From the fifth game you don’t see any more break points until you get to 5-4 for the South Tyrolean. Sinner raises the level of the answer and in the climax, thanks to a double fault by Berrettini, closes the set 6-4. The balance breaks at the start of the second set. Sinner holds his initial serve and immediately packs the break, despite 2 aces from his opponent: 2-0 and the number 8 in the world puts his arrow in with the decisive draw. Berrettini, down 1-3, tries to get back on track. He reaches 40-40, but Sinner does not tremble and keeps his distance (4-1) and approaches the finish line (5-2). The first match point is enough to bring the curtain down: 6-3, game over.

Matteo Arnaldi’s adventure ends, as predicted. The Russian Daniil Medvedev, number 2 on the draw, won the second round match 6-2, 7-5. In the third round, he will face Lorenzo Musetti, who defeated Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.