American food lovers are in luck. The stoves of the famous Five Guys franchise were lit this Monday to the expectation of a crowd that had been waiting for the appointment for weeks. The place located in the Plaza de Santo Domingo, began to receive the first diners at 12:00 pm to taste the hamburgers that captivated even Barack Obama himself.

The chain, which already has 24 other restaurants throughout Spain, joins the city’s gastronomic offer after incessant requests on social networks. «They always sent us messages to ask us to open one in Murcia. It is one of the cities in which this demand has been most noticeable. So, here it is, Five Guys has arrived. Enjoy it!” said the company’s CEO, Daniel Agromayor.

The vast majority had already tasted the franchise’s recipes in another location. This is the case of one of those present, who after visiting her son in Canada, was perplexed by the quality and combination of flavors offered on the menu. “The meat is spectacular, the bread is super juicy, and the cheese is not even telling you anymore,” she said while she waited for her order to be prepared. “I never ask for the same one, today the ‘toppings’ have been chosen for me because there were no tables available for me to approach the counter,” she assured before the gaze of those who were waiting for some corner of the premises to be released.

The hallmark of the firm is characterized precisely by the great power of customization offered by its dishes: up to 15 ingredients can be added to the meat base for free, which makes the number of recipes that could be cooked incalculable. Five Guys is also a place of innovation, a good example of which are the unusual shakes they prepare, such as the one with bacon. “I don’t understand how you can like a mix like that,” a mother laughed at her son’s choice. And that is the idea, that the same menu can satisfy any type of palate: from the less exquisite to those who prefer to taste ten flavors simultaneously.

The opening day was a complete success and the expectations of those who decided to give the new restaurant a try were far exceeded. Those lucky enough to have been able to take one of the tables stood up with signs of satisfaction, while those who chose to order them to go crossed the exit with a lighter step than usual. Without a doubt, Five Guys has stepped on the city with force and will be one of the most sought-after places among Murcians.