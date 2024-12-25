Expectation takes over the United States: this Friday the Mega Millions lottery draw takes place, which could distribute a jackpot of up to 1.15 billion dollars (1.1 billion euros) after no ticket was awarded this Tuesday.

In case someone was lucky, this would be the fifth highest prize in the history of this draw, according to the AP agency. “We know that many people will probably receive tickets for Friday’s drawing as a Christmas gift. What a great gift it would be if they ended up with a prize of 1.15 billion,” Joshua Johnston, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said Wednesday.

This jackpot, however, is difficult to achieve, and the probability of winning is 1 in 302,575,350. However, a single prize in this drawing is much easier to win, with a 1 in 24 chance, according to lottery officials.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the holidays, whether it’s Christmas, the winter solstice or any other way people choose to celebrate the season, than helping to fulfill dreams that come with a prize like this and prizes to be won at all levels of the game,” Johnston said.