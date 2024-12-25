Day of conflict in Syria. This Wednesday there were various confrontations between the security forces of the new authority and followers of the Alawite Shiite branch, to which the deposed Syrian president, Bachar al Assad, belongs, in an episode that has left “several dead”. As a consequence, the authorities have reinforced security in Damascus and in the governorates of Homs (north), Tartus and Latakia (west), also decreeing the curfewaccording to official statements.

After warning that “They will strike with an iron fist to anyone who dares to destabilize or create chaos in Syria”, the authorities of the interim Government confirmed that they had increased security. The Ministry of the Interior published on its accounts images in which you can see a intense military presenceincluding members of elite forces, masked and in black uniforms, in vital sites in cities such as Damascus and Hama.

“Calm and security”

“Forces of the Military Operations Command deployed in the Umayyad Square in Damascus, in the middle of a atmosphere of calm and security“, reads one of the captions of the aforementioned Department. “Deployment of troops from the Department of Public Security in the Hama governorate to maintain security and stability and protect public and private properties,” reads another .

The Military Operations Command of the coalition that overthrew Bashar al-Assad on the 8th, highlighted, for its part, “the deployment of additional forces to hold accountable the remnants of the former regime who are trying to destabilize security and terrorize residents in some areas of the Syrian coast.”

The reinforcement of security coincides with the curfew declared between 6:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time) this Wednesday and 8:00 a.m. (10:00 a.m. Spanish peninsular time) on Thursday after demonstrations and confrontations recorded in Homs and in several areas of the Mediterranean provinces of Latakia and Tartus.





Abu Abdullah’s Tomb Fire

According to various sources, the demonstrations by followers of the Alawite Shiite branch of Islam, to which the deposed Al Assad belongs, occurred after the circulation on the networks of several videos with images of the grave firein the city of Aleppo (north), of Sheikh Abu Abdullah al Khusaiby, one of his religious sanctuaries.

The Ministry of the Interior highlighted that that video “is old”and considered that its dissemination “aims to sow conflict among the Syrian people in this very delicate phase that Syria is going through”, in reference to sympathizers of the overthrown regime. “Some remnants of the old regime on the Syrian coast They tried to take advantage of the rumors and attacked our forces, which caused several martyrs and injuries,” the aforementioned department stressed, without specifying.

Local sources assured, for their part, that two people died in clashes in Tartus, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights indicated that at least six People lost their lives in clashes on the outskirts of that governorate.

The Military Operations Command of the insurgent coalition confirmed the curfew in Homs, without referring to protests, while ensuring that its troops “They killed a group of former members of the old regime who had carried out a siege on the outskirts of Tartus”, without specifying their number.





Violent clashes

In a series of brief statements on Telegram, the Operations Command also reported that its combatants “they have neutralized an illegal group in the vicinity of Al Kardaha”, a town located in the vicinity of Latakia.

According to Rami Abdelrahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the village of Jirbet Al Maaza, in Tartus, was the scene “before the protests” of “violent clashes” between members of the Operations Command and “an armed group of residents who refused to search their homes.” “Six people died,” he said.

The observatory later explained, in a statement, that a security force was going to arrest a “former officer of the old regime in said village for his responsibility for the crimes against prisoners in Sednaya prison” on the outskirts of Damascus.

“While they were looking for him, his brother and some armed young men intercepted and expelled the patrol,” and later “tended an ambush near the town and attacked one of the patrol vehicles, which caused the death of six members of the security forces, and three attackers,” he explained. “The security forces surrounded Jirbat al Maaza, dozens of people were arrested and took them to a security center, amid reports of other deaths and injuries,” he concluded.