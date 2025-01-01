The Pipi Estrada’s last words about Miriam Sánchez have set off alarms by the former television collaborator. The one who was her partner for years, and with whom she had a daughter in common, commented to Europa Press that the former adult film actress “is annoyed.”

A few years ago the journalist already spoke about his ex-partner, about whom he gave bad news, stating that “if he did not put himself in the hands of professionals,” it would end “very badly.”

Now, he has updated his status again. “I can’t say more, but I suffer“Because my daughter, obviously, being a teenager and having that situation for a 17-year-old girl, is complicated because it is an age where you need the figure of your mother, those conversations.”

“We are fighting, we are fighting and time passes and in the end we are saving it“, assures of the delicate situation of the winner of Survivors 2008.

“She has her life, I have mine and I fight for our daughter. I would like everything that surrounds her to be positive, to be good and I wish her so much good, all the best,” he says about her, because “She is a woman who deserves all the bestbecause she is good, bright, intelligent, and the truth is that all the people who have known her and worked with her have seen a wonderful woman.”





“It is a difficult situation, but we must not lose faith or hope“, has discussed Miriam’s situation, words that have greatly worried the former talk show’s fans.