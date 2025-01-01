The English club is pressing to renew the right-back, whose contract expires on June 30 and can now negotiate with other teams

With the change of year, players who end their contract on June 30 with their current clubs have legal support to negotiate their signing as free agents with other teams. Condition that English has had since January 1 Trent Alexander-ArnoldReal Madrid’s objective to reinforce the right side of its defense.

Alexander-Arnold will be free on June 30 and real Madridas reported by ‘The Times’ and reported by Ep, has made an offer to his current club, Liverpool, although according to that same source it would have been rejected by the Anfield team. The Spanish team would thus try to get ahead of the rest of the possible candidates to take the English international.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, is considered one of the best players in the world in his position. With the long-term injury of Dani Carvajal In Madrid, the white team has been leading the pools in terms of possible destinations for a player whose contract Liverpool intends to renew.

In fact, the Premier League leader would have rejected a first offer from Madrid even at the risk of the player leaving the club, but without leaving any money once his contract ends. Liverpool have work to do in these months since Arne Slot’s men will also have to think about negotiating the renewals of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.