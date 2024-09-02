Maxima: plot, cast, how many episodes, true story, location, who is, book, streaming, Rai 1 series

Maxima is the event series broadcast on Rai 1 on two evenings, Monday 2 and Tuesday 3 September 2024, at 9.20 pm. A series in the style of The Crown, inspired by the life of the Queen of Holland, Máxima Zorreguieta. The series is based on the work of Marcia Luyten, and tells the true story of the future Queen of Holland. The years of her youth in Argentina, where she lived, as the daughter of the Minister of Agriculture, the trip to Seville, the meeting with William Alexander, the unexpected discovery, as in every respectable fairy tale, that the man she met is a prince. And the return to New York, with no idea of ​​the direction things will take between them and the future life that awaits her in Holland. Let’s find out all the information about Maxima, such as the plot and the cast.

Plot, true story

This is a major Dutch production, and it tells the story of the current Queen Consort of the Netherlands, from her early years in Argentina and New York, to the beginning of her love story and engagement with King Willem-Alexander. The series is based on the bestseller by Marcia Luyten, and opens with the young protagonist at the Feria de Abril in Seville. There, at a party with friends, she meets a man named Willem-Alexander. Despite her initial reticence, she feels attracted to him. Later, she discovers that he is a Dutch prince, but Máxima goes back to her normal life in New York without knowing that the man would reappear before her.

However, during her childhood, Máxima lived in Argentina. Her father became Minister of Agriculture in the Videla regime in a time of great violence in the city where the young Máxima witnessed many unpleasant events. Coupled with Guillermo Alessandro, she will again experience tense moments, such as chases, but this time by the press. She then asks Guillermo Alessandro for help, who decides to face them. But when he asks her to marry him, the past will take over. Successfully presented at Canneseries, Maxima became a ratings champion in Holland and has already been distributed in 25 countries.

Maxima: the cast of the series

Máxima is played by 28-year-old Argentine actress and model Delfina Chaves, in her first series as the protagonist after the telenovela Argentina, tierra de amor y venganza. In the role of Willem-Alexander is Dutchman Martijn Lakemeier, launched in cinema by Martin Koolhoven in the war movie Winter in Wartime. The set was a match made in heaven for the two, who fell in love during filming. The cast is completed by Elsie de Brauw (Beatrix of the Netherlands, the former queen who stepped down from the throne in 2013 to make way for her son), Sebastian Koch (Prince Consort Claus van Amsberg), Daniel Freire (Jorge Zorreguieta) and Valeria Alonso (María del Carmen Cerruti).

Who is Máxima Zorreguieta Cerruti

Born in Buenos Aires in 1971, Máxima Zorreguieta Cerruti has a degree in Economics and works as a researcher for financial markets, first in Argentina and then in New York. In 1999, during a trip to Seville, she met the then Prince Willem-Alexander of Orange: the two fell madly in love. But a South American who wants to marry a monarch, especially from an old European court, cannot expect an easy life. The couple married in 2002, not without difficulty: the royal family highlighted her lineage and past, as the daughter of an official who in the past was involved in General Videla’s regime. Despite disagreements and scandals, Máxima and Willem-Alexander fulfilled their dream of love and are now parents to three daughters: Caterina Amalia, 20, heir to the throne of the Netherlands, and Princesses Alexia, 18, and Ariane, 17.

Maxima: how many episodes

How many episodes are planned for the Maxima series broadcast on Rai 1? The Dutch fiction is composed of six episodes (50 minutes each). Rai 1 will broadcast three per evening, for a total of two consecutive prime time evenings, on September 2 and 3, from 9:20 pm. Here is the complete schedule.

First Episode: September 2, 2024

Second episode: September 3, 2024

Location

Where is Maxima set and where was it filmed? Máxima was filmed in Argentina, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and the United States. The series is produced by Rachel van Bommel and a team of screenwriters who have worked to transform Luyten’s novel into a compelling TV series.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Maxima live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 on September 2 and 3, 2024 at 9:20 pm for the first time. Also streaming and on demand on Rai Play.