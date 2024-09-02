Eliomar Cardoso da Silva, who will run for city councilor in Iguatu (CE), will be indicted for false reporting of a crime

The PF (Federal Police) concluded that the PT candidate for councilor Eliomar Cardoso da Silva faked his own kidnapping in Ceará. The case took place in the municipality of Iguatu, a city more than 300 km from Fortaleza (CE).

On Friday (August 30, 2024), Eliomar sought out the PF and said he had been kidnapped. A video circulated on social media showing the politician tied up at the hands and feet with barbed wire.

In a statement, the PF reported that the case began to be investigated when the PT candidate said he had been kidnapped by a criminal organization. He confessed to having faked the kidnapping.

“However, since the beginning of the investigations, inconsistencies were noted by the Federal Police. The candidate for councilor, who collaborated with the investigations, confessed to PF agents that he had faked the crime.”says the statement.

The penalty for false reporting of a crime is up to 6 months in prison. This measure can be converted into a fine or community service.

WHAT THE CANDIDATE SAYS

