Next April, the streaming platform Max Original to Release New Documentary Titled “Mormon Massacre”, which will focus on the case of the Lebaron family that occurred in Mexico. This documentary, made up of several installments, seeks to shed light on the events surrounding this tragedy that shocked Mexican society and captured international attention.

The streaming platform Max, formerly known as HBO Max, has announced the launch of its new documentary miniseries titled “Mormon Massacre”, which will premiere on April 11. This project, composed of 4 chaptersits main objective is to shed light on the shocking crime perpetrated against the Lebaron, Langford and Miller families in Mexico.

The Lebaron family suffered a terrible event on November 4, 2019 in the states of Sonora and Chihuahua, Mexico, when nine of its members, including women and children, were victims of an ambush that resulted in their brutal murder. This crime, which generated great indignation and commotion, has been subject of various investigations and speculations about its causes and those responsible.

What will we see in “Mormon Massacre”?

The documentary “Mormon Massacre”, produced by Max Original, will have several installments that will explore in depth the events surrounding this tragic episode. The documentary series promises to offer a detailed and exhaustive view of the events, as well as interviews with survivors, relatives of victims and experts on the subject.

The documentary will address the tragic event of November 4, 2019, where nine family members were murdered in an ambush in the states of Sonora and Chihuahua. Photo: Max.

One of the main objectives of the documentary is to clarify the reasons behind the massacre and identify those responsible. Through testimonies and exclusive material, we will seek to offer a more complete understanding of what happened and contribute to the process of justice and memory for the victims and their families.

The making of this documentary represents an effort to keep alive the memory of the people who lost their lives in this tragic event, as well as to raise awareness about the violence that affects various communities in Mexico. Furthermore, it seeks to contribute to the public debate on the underlying causes of violence and the need to take measures to prevent future acts of this type.

The Max Original platform has opted for high-quality productions that address relevant topics of public interest, and “Mormon Massacre” is no exception. With a serious and respectful approach, this documentary joins the list of content that seeks to inform and generate reflection in the audience on sensitive and controversial topics.

The premiere of “Mormon Massacre” in April represents an opportunity for the public to learn more about this case that has shocked Mexico and the world. Through shocking images and moving testimonies, the documentary seeks to convey the magnitude of this tragedy and the implications it has had for the people affected and society as a whole.