The Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) will start on Saturday from pole position for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, second round of the 24 of the Formula 1 season, after winning this Friday in the qualifying session at the Jedá street circuit.

The current triple world champion thus achieved the 34th pole of his career and the second in as many Grand Prix this season, after the one he achieved in Bahrain, where he was also the winner.

Behind him in this Friday's session were the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and the Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull), second and third at 319 and 335 thousandths of a second, respectively.

It is the first time in four participations that 'Mad Max' manages to tame the fast Saudi track in the qualifying session. He will therefore, once again, be the big favorite to win the race, which will be held on Saturday at local night time.

“The day went very well. We have improved the car compared to yesterday [jueves, día de dos sesiones de ensayos libres] and that has given me more confidence. I have felt very comfortable in the car. The races are often crazy here, but I am confident that the car will perform very well,” said Verstappen, third in practice the day before.

Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez Photo:EFE Share

Leclerc, the best of the rest in the classification

Like last week in Bahrain, second place on the grid went to Leclerc, who will share the front row with Verstappen for the fifth consecutive time.

The Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), the fastest on Thursday on the free practice day, will start the race fourth, ahead of the two McLarens, those of the Australian Oscar Piastri and the British Lando Norris.

The fourth line will be occupied by the two Mercedes of the British George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, while the 'Top 10' is completed by the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda (Racing Bulls) and the Canadian Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).

The British Oliver Bearman, who improvisedly had to replace Carlos Sainz Jr in the Ferrari SF24 due to the Spaniard's appendicitis, was eleventh in his first participation in a Formula 1 qualifying session.

Bearman, aged 18 years and 10 months, will become the third youngest driver to take part in an F1 Grand Prix race on Saturday.

SPORTS

With AFP

More Sports news