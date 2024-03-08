Ice hockey | Leo Komarov got himself suspended – “Yes, everyone knows what my role is”

HIFK lost at home against TPS. Leo Komarov took a look at a character familiar to the Nordis audience.

In the air it smelled like spring when HIFK and TPS met on Friday evening.

The sanctuary on Nordenskiöldinkatu was sold out – for the tenth time this season.

Although HIFK and TPS are not competing for the same positions at the end of the regular season, there is a lot of tension between the teams.

In Friday's riot, there were plenty of heated uproars throughout the evening.

Fighting for a place in the top ten, TPS came from two goals behind and finally won the intense match 3–2 after a shootout.

“This was a basic Friday night. It was a big game for both. We had a good start, but TPS played a good second set. In the third set, both had good positions. TPS was good,” concluded HIFK's striker Leo Komarov.

Especially one player has raised heart rates in the twists between HIFK and TPS. TPS attacker Markus Nurmi is a marked man in the eyes of many.

The last time TPS visited Helsinki at the end of November, Nurmi put on quite a show.

In the direction of the striker who wore TPS's golden helmet in that match, boos rained throughout the match. Nurmi showed off his two goals in front of HIFK's fan stand.

Komarov was ill at the time and commented on the match on the radio.

“I watched those Nurme performances, and hopefully I'll get to play against the boy again,” Komarov stated on the Classic Hits channel.

Wish took place on Friday. Komarov now faced TPS for the first time in HIFK's shirt.

And yes, Komarov clashed with Nurmi. After the opening set, the first “discussion” took place. In the second set, Komarov and Nurmi took a quick vertical wrestling match after the whistle.

According to Komarov, he did not try to warm up Nurme in particular.

“There was nothing in it,” Komarov repeated.

In the final seconds of overtime, Komarov received a 10-minute conduct penalty when he whistled Nurmea twice with his stick at the start. Turmen's racket flew out of his hands from the latter blow.

“There was nothing in it. The bat did not stay in the hands. I can't take it anymore, it's pointless. It's been a while,” Komarov snorted.

Ten in use was Komarov's third major penalty, which means that he will have to miss Saturday's match in Vaasa.

“Yes, everyone knows what my role is. It always hurts from time to time. It looks a little better when there are ice cream minutes,” said Komarov.

Nurmi got the last laugh when he sealed TPS' victory in the shootout. This time Nurmi skipped the airing.

“Let's save them for later,” Nurmi laughed.

Komarov's warm-up attempts amused Nurme after the match.

“It was really fun. He had his own things going on. He probably didn't want to go to Vaasa to play. I do not know.”

On the rise: Golden helmet Jori Lehterä returned to the reds' lineup one match after Huil. Lehterä, who is playing a super season, got the points right in the opening set by starting a 2–0 goal. Lehterä leads the league's pass market by a clear margin with 49 passes.

In the invoice: HIFK's superiority game has been raining in recent matches. In the previous four matches, HIFK was able to dominate with superiority ten times, but the net rang only once. On Friday, HIFK succeeded right from their first superiority.