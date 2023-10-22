The Dutch pilot Max Verstappen (Red Bull), brand new three-time Formula 1 world champion, added eight more points to his tally this Saturday by winning the sprint race of the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

Verstappen, 26, led unopposed from pole position to the checkered flag and finished almost ten seconds ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) was third with Ferrari.

This is Verstappen’s third sprint race victory of the season and boosted his prospects of another win in Sunday’s Grand Prix race, when he will start from sixth position after his best qualifying lap was eliminated for exceeding the limits. track limits.

Lando Norris He maintained McLaren’s much-improved form by taking a solid fourth place ahead of Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull and Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari.

George Russell finished seventh in the second Mercedes, but was relegated to eighth after receiving a five-second penalty, lifting Alpine’s Pierre Gasly into seventh place.

The United States GP, the eighteenth stage of the season, is the fifth race this year that has a sprint format.

With sprint races, Grand Prix qualifying is brought forward to Friday and determines the grid for Sunday’s GP. Only the first eight of this sprint race score points (from eight for first to one for eighth).

With AFP

