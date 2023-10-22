Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/21/2023 – 23:29

Corinthians defeated Palmeiras 1-0, on Saturday night (21) at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium, in Cali (Colombia), to win the Copa Libertadores women’s football title. This is the fourth continental title for Brabas do Timão, who already won the competition in 2017 (in partnership with Audax), in 2019 and in 2021.

IT’S TETRAAAAAAA! For the fourth time, the @SCCPFutFeminino wins the CONMEBOL title #LibertadoresFEM in a HISTORIC final! ⚽ For the fourth time in its history, #Corinthians won the CONMEBOL title #LibertadoresFEM in a historic final #GlóriaÉDelas… pic.twitter.com/dNAO0MnxQD — CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina (@LibertadoresFEM) October 22, 2023

Related news:

This was the second Brazilian final in the history of the women’s Libertadores, after Corinthians won their second title in the continental competition in 2019 by defeating Ferroviária 2-0 in the decision played in Ecuador.

The Brabas had the opportunity to open the scoring in the 16th minute of the first half, when Vic Albuquerque took a penalty, but she hit the post. But 13 minutes later Corinthians scored the winning goal, when Gabi Portilho advanced from the left and played to the edge of the area, where Millene dominated, pulling into the middle and hitting firmly with his left.

In the final stage, the Palestrinas fought hard in search of a comeback, but goalkeeper Lelê showed confidence to keep the score unchanged until the final whistle.