Max Verstappen is the leader of the Formula 1, He is seeking his fourth top-flight title, but at the same time the rumors of Red Bull's departure are increasing more and more.

The Dutch driver seems to have no rival this year in the championship, so the topic of his departure from the team is much more interesting and fills the pages of newspapers around the world.

Hard decision

The internal scandals in the team have led the group to a water crisis and Verstappen, although he has a contract until 2028, could leave and there is talk that Mercedes is ready to receive him.

The last thing that was known was that Red Bull left Lee Stevensonwho announced his departure after 18 years working in the group.

Max Verstappen and his team Photo:AFP Share

“2006 – 2024: Red Bull Racing has been an incredible journey, thank you very much,” began Verstappen's chief mechanic, who has been by the champion's side in his 56 victories and three F-1 championships.

“It has been an incredible journey and one that I am very proud of. “What we have achieved has been monumental and something I would have never imagined in 2006,” he said via Stevenson's Instagram account.

It is not known why he is leaving, but what is clear is that Verstappen lost one of his allies in the group, in the midst of the struggles for power there.

What is speculated is that he is leaving because of the 'Horner case' scandal and after the words of 'Mad Max' he does

Christian Horner and Max Verstappen Photo:EFE Share

Christian Horner The team director was reported by a Redl Bull employee for controlling and inappropriate behavior.

“Said by both (Verstappen and Stevenson), they have complemented each other very well in all these years that they coincided at Red Bull. Although it is not always seen, the role of mechanics is very important,” says the Spanish newspaper Marca.