Have you ever thought about what would happen if a country decided to create its own video game console from scratch? Well, Russia is doing just that! In a world where gaming giants like PlayStation And Xbox dominate the market, the idea might seem a little out of the ordinary, but there's more behind this bold move.

Since the main players in the international gaming industry decided to cut off the Russian market, Russia has found itself in a situation of relative isolation. This prompted the Russian government to contemplate the possibility of developing hardware and software for video games domestic, a move reminiscent of the times of Cold War.

Creating a video game console is no small feat, especially if you're starting from scratch. However, thanks to open source platforms like Android and ready-made hardware solutions, the Russia might have a starting point. But the real obstacle remains: building a robust gaming ecosystem with everything that entails, from moderation to game quality.

Experience and resources: the big questions

While the idea is fascinating, experts are skeptical. Without the necessary experience and with an estimated 5-10 years and billions of rubles to develop a platform that would still be obsolete compared to foreign solutions, the road appears to be uphill.

The call of nostalgia: the Tetris case

This is not the first time that Russia has found itself having to develop a domestic video game industry. During the final days of the Cold War, the USSR produced a variety of arcade machines and computer games, including Tetris. Who's to say that a new success can't be born?

A recent survey revealed that the majority of Russian gamers resort to piracy to satisfy their thirst for video games, due to limited access to foreign titles. Furthermore, the video game development industry in Russia has suffered a decline of up to 40% since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Dendy, Russian clone of the Famicom, popular in the post-Soviet era since '92, produced by Steepler with two versions: Classic and Junior.

A challenge for the future: will the console be able to establish itself?

Although the prospects may seem discouragingRussia's ambition to create its own console video games represents an intriguing challenge for the future of gaming in the country. Will this bold move succeed in revolutionizing the Russian video game market or will it be a dream destined to be shattered?

What do you think about it? Will Russia be able to create a console that can compete with the giants of the sector?