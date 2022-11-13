Did Max Verstappen deliberately ignore the team order to let Perez pass?

At the end of an exciting race, the airwaves were busy at the end. Both Leclerc and Perez turned out to be interested in P2 in the championship. It is often said that no one cares who is just short of becoming a champion in F1, not even the drivers. Certainly not, unless there is an epic battle for the title, as was the case last year.

Anyway, LEC and PER asked their team to let their respective teammates step aside. But both were blunt. Leclerc because Ferrari, in its own words, did not want to take a risk with Alonso driving just behind Leclerc. Perez because Verstappen simply refused to step aside.

That was a bit crazy, because the two were good friends in front of the camera, weren’t they? The bromance really seemed to be real between the Mexican and the Dutchman. Especially after Sergio won the Mexican Minister of Defense and helped Max take the title against Hamilton.

Apparently completely unnecessary, however, there appears to be some resentment between the two. Verstappen crossed the finish line in sixth place. He finished only half a second behind Alonso, but he didn’t really threaten the Spanish veteran for position. Perez liked it so much. He let it be known over the radio: this shows who he really is. Ouch.

Well at first we thought that Max didn’t really think about it and just acted on instinct. But, afterwards we heard over the radio that Max acted deliberately. He has his reasons, according to the big man himself. Well, what could that be then?

Well, at the men of television they know. Max would still have a lot of pee because of the qualifying in Monaco. There, Perez allegedly crashed into the guardrail, which deprived the men of Ferrari and Max Verstappen the chance for a better lap. Perez would later have admitted to some Red Bull honchos (and Verstappen) that it was intentional.

Evil tongues now claim that this was the reason Max did not let Checo pass. It will undoubtedly be fodder for journalists to investigate this further. Because deliberately crashing, that is of course not good ton. Just like not letting your teammate pass for a completely meaningless P6 for you, by the way.

He already showed that Max does not like team orders in the Singapore Grand Prix in 2015. However, Max has now indicated that if he can help Checo in the next race, he will… word believe. But whether Checo will also do that after today…

