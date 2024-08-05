This new video showcases new and returning fan-favorite series, including the third season of HBO’s Industry (August 11), the fourth and final season of My Brilliant Friend, or the sports documentary series Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears.

New series include the adult animated series Max Original: Creature Commandos, the first series in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe; Dune: Prophecy, a six-episode HBO original drama series set in the broader Dune universe; and The Penguin, an eight-episode limited series from HBO and DC Studios starring Colin Farrell.

On the other hand, you can also see previously unseen images of HBO’s new original shows, including A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, an adaptation of George RR Martin’s novel ‘The Knight of the Hedge’; IT: Welcome To Derry, or the eight-episode drama series Duster, JJ Abrams’ first series on Max starring Rachel Hilson alongside Josh Holloway.

In the coming months, we will also see the return of several iconic MAX series, such as The Last Of Us; the third season of The Gilded Age or the third season of The White Lotus, along with the third seasons of Max original series: And Just Like That… and The Sex Lives Of College Girls.

Series and documentaries coming to MAX in 2024

Chimp Crazy

Creature Commandos

Dune: Prophecy

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With The Chicago Bears

Harley Quinn

Industry

My Brilliant Friend

The Franchise

The Penguin

The Sex Lives Of College Girls

Wise Guy David Chase And The Sopranos

What’s coming to MAX in 2025

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

And Just Like That…

Duster

It: Welcome To Derry

The Gilded Age

The Pitt

The Last Of Us

The White Lotus

