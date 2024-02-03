Zakharova: Kyiv spends European taxes on weapons against civilians

Europeans should know how Ukraine spends their taxes on the purchase of weapons against civilians, said Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. She commented on the attack on the bakery in Lisichansk in her Telegram-channel.

As the diplomat noted, Moscow will inform international organizations about the next act of terrorism by Kyiv.

“Citizens of the European Union should know how their taxes are used – they are used to purchase weapons systems and send them to the Kyiv regime,” she emphasized.

According to the latest data, when the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck a bakery in Lisichansk, 15 people received injuries incompatible with life. The building was attacked allegedly by a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), supplied by the Ukrainian military from the West.