In a joint interview with Sean Hannity in Fox News, President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have addressed various issues, including the recent resolution of a lawsuit that Trump had filed against the X platform (previously known as Twitter).

This demand originated after the suspension of the Trump account after the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. According to reports, X agreed to pay approximately 10 million dollars To resolve the legal dispute.

During the interview, Hannity mentioned this agreement, which generated an awkward moment. Trump commented that he had granted Musk “a great discount” in the agreement. Despite this episode, both emphasized their solid relationship and collaboration in government initiatives.

The interview was the perfect scenario to demonstrate the good health of their relationship and move away criticism and even rumors of your distancing. Both also discussed media criticism and attempts to divide them. Musk mentioned personal experiences where he observed irrational reactions when mentioning Trump’s name, referring to this as “Trump -induced disorder syndrome”.

Trump added that, despite the media efforts to separate them, their relationship has been strengthened, and that the public is aware of the true intentions behind those narratives.

Trump also praised Musk, stating that he looked for “someone smarter” to lead the government efficiency department (Doge), but could not find anyone better qualified

Musk detailed Doge’s efforts to identify and eliminate unnecessary expensesincluding the review of fraudulent payments in Social Security. Despite legal criticism and challenges, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to implement significant cuts in government spending and promote more efficient administration.