Juliana Oxenford He said goodbye to his program 'ATV Juliana-style news' after the channel's directors decided not to renew his contract. In the middle of her departure, the journalist assured that Mávila Huertas would be her replacement and that she lied to her by denying that she would take her place. After a few weeks, what was mentioned by Oxenford was confirmed and now Mávila will open a new space in said television house. This advertisement has been criticized and questioned by social media users.

What did Juliana Oxenford say about Mávila Huertas?

Juliana Oxenford He was encouraged to reveal, true to his style, through his social networks, the name of the journalist who would take his place at ATV after his sudden departure. “I'm leaving because they need a more 'docile' voice…I wouldn't be surprised to see Mávila Huertas in January… She signed the contract when they still hadn't told me that they wouldn't renew my contract.”he noted on his X account (formerly Twitter).

After that, Oxenford told how he found out that Orchards would take its place on ATV. “When Drusila (Zileri) left the channel, they told me that Mávila was one of those mentioned. In fact, I told the channel's press manager that it would be a good option to think of her as her replacement,” he said in a start.

Then, Oxford He said that he wrote to Huertas and told her that “they would be companions.” “I didn't know the other one had signed to replace me,” she added.

After that, Juliana reproached Mávila for denying her that she was going to join ATV when she contacted her again: “I told him: 'Hey, don't lie to me, they just told me that I'm not going anymore and that you're coming.' And he replied: 'No, my priority is the radio.'”

What is the name of Mávila Huertas' new program, when does it start and at what time will it be broadcast?

atv announced that Mávila Huertas It is his new 'jale' and he will have his own program, which will be called 'It happens now'. This newscast will be broadcast from Monday, January 8 at 7:30 p.m. m. Faced with this announcement, social media users did not hesitate to question the channel and the journalist.

Mávila Huertas is the new face of ATV. Photo: ATV See also Mónica Sánchez explodes against the political situation: "Enough was enough, it's time to go out and march"

“It would have been better to call it 'Mávila style', it would be a more appropriate name”, “Now it is clearer that the canal line will be subject to particular interests”, “Ah, she is the docile voice”, “Oxenford's 'saw' was true”, “What a shame, Mávila was not disliked and many of us had even overlooked the cryptanalysis and she didn't seem so bad to us… But with “This only confirms what Juliana said, her lies, those of the channel… She no longer deceives anyone,” were some comments of Internet users.