More than 12,000 euros have already been raised for Daphne Rijkers, who unexpectedly lost her severely disabled 16-year-old daughter last month. She and her family ran into acute financial problems because the personal budget (pgb) was immediately stopped on the day of death and Rijkers did not receive any benefits. Next week, Daphne plans a week off to recover.

