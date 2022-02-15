Killed for a Tso. Check the version of a police marshal

A sensational news story that had divided public opinion reopens six years later. July 29, 2015 Mauro Guerra32 years old, – reads the Repubblica – is summoned to the barracks of Carmignanolocality between Padua And Rovigo: at some point he realizes that he could be subjected to a Tso And flees. Guerra takes refuge at home. He is joined by the carabinieri: run away in boxer shorts and barefoot and arrives in a field. There is a fight between him and a soldier: at this point the marshal Marco Pegoraro shoot, Guerra dies shortly after. Pegoraro will come acquitted from the crime of culpable excess of self-defense. However, as the trial continues on the civil level, a new fact.

Interviewed by Ivan Grozny Compasso of Padovaoggi.it, – continues Repubblica – the marshal Filippo Billeciup to three months before the facts commander of the Arma di Carmignano station, he says his version. That July day he was called to perform mediation actionin the belief that Guerra could be induced to accept a Tso: «Later I found it wasn’t there», That Tso. Again: «For me Mauro was not dangerous, with me there had never been any problems in so many years “; and “if it had been dangerous, I wouldn’t have been home alone an hour with him“.

