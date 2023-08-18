The person in charge of the emergency services hawaiian island of Maui, Hermann Andayaresigned this Thursday after receiving criticism for the authorities’ response to the fires that have already claimed the lives of 111 people.

Maui County confirmed the news on social networks and assured that Andaya’s resignation was due to reasons of healthand that it will be replaced as soon as possible.

The person in charge defended yesterday the decision not to use the emergency alert system to notify the public of the firesarguing that its purpose is to warn of tsunamis and they did not want to push people to run towards the flames, according to the American media The Hill.

This Thursday, Hawaii’s attorney general, Anne Lopezannounced that there will be an independent investigation into the authorities’ response to the disaster.

The emergency left the city of Lahaina, in Hawaii, in ruins. Photo: EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

The emergency services They are not the only ones who have suffered public scrutiny as a result of the tragedy: on Wednesday, the American chain nbc echoed a lawsuit filed against the main service company in the archipelago which accuses her of negligence for not turning off the electrical system before the strong winds that hit the islands last week.

On the other hand, the chain abc issued an interview with the director of an electrical monitoring company in which the expert assured that an explosion probably caused by a tree falling onto a high voltage cable may have been responsible for one of the fires.

The American President, Joe Bidenwill travel next Monday to the maui island to visit the area most affected by the fires, the deadliest that the United States has suffered in the last century.

EFE

