The initiative starts for another year, and there are seven, from the Community of Discalced Carmelite Fathers of Caravaca. A group of about thirty walkers will cover the 150-kilometre journey in several stages and they have set themselves the goal of finishing the journey by reaching Beas de Segura next Thursday.

The first stage joins Caravaca with the district of El Sabinar (Moratalla); The group will leave from this town at dawn on Saturday to arrive at the Covaroca hostel, in Nerpio (Albacete). From there they will continue to Pedro Andrés. On Monday they will arrive in Santiago de la Espada, in Jaén; The next day they plan to walk to Pontones and from there, on Wednesday, they will leave for Hornos. The last stage will be between this town and Beas de Segura.

The Camino de San Juan de la Cruz joins these cities that, at the end of 1579, the Carmelite friar traveled for the first time in the direction of Caravaca, to serve the community of nuns at the foundation of Santa Teresa de Jesús. On a second occasion, in February 1580, he would go to Beas.

The group of hikers, at the exit of Caravaca de la Cruz.



Miguel Angel Valero







The road runs through lands belonging to three autonomous communities, the Region of Murcia, Castilla – La Mancha and Andalusia. These towns have tourist values ​​by themselves, which grow supported by the uniqueness that being part of the Camino de San Juan de la Cruz contributes, which can be traveled in one direction or another, in its entirety or only in some of its parts. “It is a path to the interior, where the traveler can find rest and rest in his soul,” says the Carmelite Father Pascual Gil, who participates in this experience for another year.

Saint John of the Cross traveled more than 30,000 kilometers during his life and most of them were through these lands that now bear the name of the Carmelite saint.

This path gained prominence in 2016 at the initiative of the Discalced Carmelite Fathers of Caravaca, who with their own means developed an initial layout, web page and other materials to promote the path. Thus, a desire of the Carmelite community to follow in the footsteps of Saint John of the Cross was fulfilled, through a path with more than 400 years of history, since it has been possible to document at least seven trips of the Carmelite saint to Caravaca de la Cross.

In 2017, the constitution of the Camino de San Juan de la Cruz Group of Cities was agreed, made up of the municipalities of Beas de Segura, Hornos de Segura, Santiago-Pontones, Nerpio, Moratalla and Caravaca de la Cruz, which make up a region around the Segura river and belong to the autonomous communities of Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha and Murcia. The objective of this association is to bet on the development of this tourist, cultural and patrimonial proposal, with which it is intended to publicize both the work of the Carmelite mystic and those towns that he visited so many times.