The broadcast of Matthijs Goes Door, in which Stromae, among others, performed, was viewed by 1.1 million people last night, according to figures from Stichting KijkOnderzoek (SKO). BNNVARA announced earlier this week that the world-famous Belgian, who is actually called Paul Van Haver, would be featured in the program.

