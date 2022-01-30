Period and apart from what was done by the team. Alexis Vega has had an outstanding start to the year, shining as the best Chivas footballer in the first 3 days of the tournament. This positive inertia took her to the Mexican team, where he was the great figure of El Tri’s triumph in his visit to his similar team in Jamaica.
It is for this reason that for the Flock it has become a priority to close the renewal of the bronze medal attacker in Tokyo 2020 and it was Alexis himself who assured a couple of days ago that his representative was already working on the extension of the contract and that they only hoped to define a clause that would facilitate their departure to Europe, although sources close to the club deny this version.
ESPN reports that the Mexican is giving Chivas long and false illusions about the renewal, however, the possibility of leaving as a free agent in December of this year to Europe has not left Vega’s head, who continues to be more outside than inside of the herd In Guadalajara, they would be attentive to this situation and they do not rule out the possibility of selling it in the summer if it does not renew to recover some of the money invested in the former Toluca.
#Alexis #Vega #long #renew #Chivas
