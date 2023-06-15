His the production of the famous song “A life on vacation”: The Welfare State and Italian music in mourning for the death of Matteo Romagnoli

The news of the untimely passing of Matthew Romagnoli, musician but above all author and producer. He passed away at just 43, after battling an illness that finally defeated him. His name was linked to the bad The Welfare State, but not only. Of him the discoveries also of The Representative of List and the Ex Otago.

An absolute drama has hit Italian music and in particular one of the most successful groups of recent years in Italy, The welfare stateof which he was officially the sixth member.

Lodo Guenzifront man of the band, and the other musicians of the group have published a heartbreaking post on social media to say goodbye to their loved one Friendbefore professional guide and author.

If this life is hell we’ll put it on paper, but we won’t go shopping, it’ll just be a waiting game. May a million clouds pass and the heart resume its course.

Hello Matteo, hello Johnny, hello Mareo, hello J, hello Quincy, hello Romagolo, hello Gennaro and hello another million ways we have called you in these years of living with you where you saved our lives, you scolded us, you loved us more than anyone. Without you we are only 5 assholes, before there were 6 of us and it was much better. Before there were a million of us and it was beautiful, because you let everyone in and only inside your creature could so many freaks live together, only inside garrincha is it possible to find your love for flaws and perfection. Now we’re broken, but from these pieces we’ll try to build something IMPUBLICABLE, that you, wherever you are from, will make music.

The label’s farewell to Matteo Romagnoli

Matteo Romagnoli had founded the Garrincha Discs in 2008 and had produced music for over 40 Italian artists and groups. The most famous are precisely Lo Stato Sociale, for which he had given life, among others, to the award-winning song Una Vita in Vacanza, runner-up at the Sanremo Festival of 2018.

La Garrincha, in a touching postgreeted its founder thus:

“Matteo loved songs, writing songs. Go to concerts, do concerts. Collecting records, making records. Someone who if he hadn’t spent all that money on music would have bought his own house… even a pretty big one“.