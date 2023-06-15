“It was me, I had a fit”, Floriana Floris’ partner woke up from a pharmacological coma and confessed to the crime

The companion of Floriana Floristhe 49-year-old woman who died last Friday in Incisa Scapaccino (Asti), woke up from a coma and confessed to the crime to the Carabinieri: “It was me, I had a fit”.

Paul Riccone, 57 years old, after the crime he tried to take his own life, failing in his attempt. He ingested a mix of bleach and psychotropic drugs and was urgently rushed to hospital, where he remained in a coma for six days.

A few hours ago, the news arrived that Paolo had woken up and confessed the crime to the Carabinieri. However, he failed to give an explanationto find the reason that prompted him to put an end to the life of his partner Floriana Floris.

He also exhibited short-tempered behavior towards a healthcare worker. The interrogation has been suspended and as soon as possible, the accused will come questioned again. His lawyer intends to request one psychiatric expertiseto assess whether the moment of the facts was able to understand and want.

The crime of Floriana Floris

Two days before the dramatic discovery, Riccone attacked his wife inside the house they shared. He has then watched over his body lifeless and, in the end, perhaps after realizing the seriousness of his act, he attempted to take his own life.

It was there Daughter of Floriana to realize that something was wrong. The woman lives in Milan and for days she has not been able to contact the mother and not even her partner. About two years ago, Floriana had left her city to move into that house with the man. Concerned, she alerted law enforcement and asked officers to check the house.

No one heard the woman’s cries, the neighbors described them as a “very normal couple”. Someone said that Paolo had changed since loss of fatherwhich took place a few weeks earlier.

Floriana Floris lost her life as a result of approx 30 stab wounds between neck and face.