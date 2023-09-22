Matteo Messina Denaro is in an irreversible coma and will no longer be fed from tonight. The credits roll on the story of the boss who managed to evade capture for 30 years, arrested on January 16th while going to one of the most prestigious clinics in Palermo to undergo chemotherapy. A three-year-long illness, that of the boss which, according to what the doctors say, no longer leaves him any hope.

After the arrest, the Castelvetrano mafia boss was taken to the L’Aquila super prison where he underwent treatment for colon cancer discovered at the end of 2020. Constantly followed by the Oncology team of the L’Aquila hospital, he was treated in the cell, where a sort of infirmary was set up for him, the godfather was in fair condition until a month ago. Then, after two surgeries, the situation worsened and he was admitted to the inmate ward of the hospital.

In recent days, given the worsening of the mafia boss’s conditions, he was first subjected to pain therapy, then sedated. The visits of the few family members admitted in recent weeks have been suspended. Messina Denaro, however, was able to recognize her daughter Lorenza Alagna, whom she had while in hiding and gave her her surname. However, there were no meetings between the two because the boss would have preferred not to be seen by her daughter in the serious condition she was in.

Since his arrest, the godfather has been questioned several times by the Palermo prosecutors, specifying, from the first meeting, that he would never collaborate with justice. And so it was. Indeed, during the first interrogation, with a mocking air, not even admitting to being part of Cosa Nostra, he told the Palermo prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia and the deputy Paolo Guido, who coordinated the investigations for his capture, that if he didn’t had he been ill and forced to seek treatment at the clinic, the State would never have taken him. The boss, authorized to meet his close family and his lawyer, his niece Lorenza Guttadauro, has however never been able to see his closest sister, Rosalia Messina Denaro, arrested in recent months for the mafia. It was by searching her home that the ROS carabinieri were able to reconstruct her illness, the alias she used for her treatment, thus managing to put an end to 30 years of hiding.