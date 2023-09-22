The former president of the Castellón Provincial Council and the provincial PP, Carlos Fabra, was honored this Friday by the Castellón Bar Association upon completing his 50 years of membership. The former popular leader, who was sentenced to four years in prison for tax fraud, has collected the institution’s commemorative plaque, along with five other veteran lawyers and the presence of the mayor of Castellón, Begoña Carrasco (PP), also a lawyer. The event was held in the City of Justice in Castellón and was followed by a brotherhood meal at the Auditorium and Conference Center in the capital of La Plana.

The defense of the event and its justification in the presence of Fabra, with three pending legal cases, in the list of honorees, has been glimpsed in the speech given during the event by the dean of the Bar Association, Manuel Mata, who has appealed to the “presumption of innocence”. “You will frequently see how fundamental rights such as the right of defense, the presumption of innocence or the right to reintegration enshrined in article 25.2 of the Spanish Constitution, are questioned. Sometimes rudely. On other occasions in a more subtle way. When I tell you that the Legal Profession is the last trench in the defense of human rights, I tell you with full knowledge,” he said.

Carlos Fabra has three pending court cases. One of them with a date: the Court of Instruction number 4 of Castellón agreed this same week to summon the former popular president to testify on October 19 in this same judicial headquarters that has hosted the tribute for the golden anniversary of Fabra’s membership. He will appear alongside the golfer Sergio García and his father, Victoriano García, in the case being followed by said court for corporate crimes in relation to the acquisition of land belonging to the company Golf del Mediterráneo SA by the company Golf Borriol SL, case which was reopened in November 2020.

The other two cases opened against Fabra are still pending trial, one that investigates the possible concealment of assets by the former politician to prevent the execution of the sentence for tax fraud for which he was finally sentenced to four years in prison; and another for the sponsorship agreements for motorcyclist Álex Debón by Aerocas, the public company that manages the airport promoted by the leader of the provincial PP.

The Castellón Court sentenced Fabra in 2013 to four years in prison and to pay a fine of 1.4 million euros as the author of four tax crimes. The former president remains away from political life after leaving Aranjuez prison in May 2016, where he was admitted in December 2014.