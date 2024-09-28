A terrible accident and long weeks of agony took the young man’s life away Matteo Cosi, a boy of only 18 years old. His condition was too serious, but everyone hoped until the last moment.

The motorbike

Here’s what happened.

Matteo Cosi died after a long agony

Matteo Cosi is the name of a boy of only 18 years old who unfortunately was involved in a tragic accident accident a few weeks ago. The young man, originally from Trentdied a few hours ago after the road accident that involved him on September 1st.

The boy was on the provincial road that connects Mezzolombardo to Fai della Paganella on board his motorcycle when it hit a camper suffering very serious injuries. The emergency services were immediately activated to help him and Matteo was transported by air ambulance to the Santa Chiara hospital in Trento and then to the hospital in Padua.

For days his condition was unstable and the boy did everything to stay attached to the life he loved and which still had so much to offer him. Unfortunately, however, hopes were dashed a few hours ago, when Matteo breathed his last breath Wednesday 25 September.

The terrible accident and the family’s hopes

Several days passed from that moment that would change inevitably the fate of Matteo and his entire family. According to what was reported by various sources, the boy was along a provincial road riding his motorbike when he inadvertently invaded the travel lane opposite to his.

In memory of Matteo Cosi

At that moment a camper was arriving from the opposite direction and it was not possible to avoid the collision despite the attempts of the driver of the vehicle. The two vehicles were seized by the police and the police immediately moved to recover the findings of the case.

