Gianluigi Buffon and Ilaria D’Amico they got married! The couple crowned their dream of love on Saturday 28 September with a splendid civil ceremony held at Villa Oliva, in San Pancrazio, in the hills of Lucca.

The wedding of Gigi Buffon and Ilaria D’Amico in the prestigious Villa Oliva

The intimate and refined ceremony was officiated by the writer and television presenter Francesca Fogaradding a touch of class and personality to the event. Few close friends were able to witness the exchange of vows, but the big party is scheduled for Sunday 29 September in Forte dei Marmi. Among the guests stand out names such as Monica Belluccibest man, and the director Tim Burtonlong-time friends of the spouses.

@la.repubblica Among those present at the wedding between Gigi Buffon and Ilaria D’Amico stands out the superstar Monica Bellucci. Best man at the bride’s wedding, Bellucci arrived together with her partner, the American director Tim Burton, at Villa Oliva, in Lucca, where the civil ceremony between the former Juventus and national team goalkeeper and the sports journalist is being held. Video by Paolo Lazzari ♬ original sound – la.repubblica

The world of sport was also well represented, with Massimiliano Cheer upAndrew Lambs and the technical commissioner of the Italian national team, Luciano Spallettialongside Buffon. Former teammates could not be missing from the wedding, including Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. On the journalistic front, Ilaria D’Amico had close friends and colleagues such as Leo Di Bello and Alessandro Alciato.

The ceremony also involved the couple’s children: Pietro Rocco, Ilaria’s son, and David Lee and Louis Thomas, Buffon’s sons, as well as little Leopoldo Mattia, the couple’s firstborn. The choice of witnesses reflected the deep bonds of the spouses. Ilaria wanted special women like Monica Bellucci at her side, Georgia Cavazzano and the journalist Angela Pedrini. Buffon has chosen Alessandro Nista, Paolo Luchi and Gianluca Baccarini, people who were part of his sporting and personal life.

Marriage marks the beginning of a new chapter in the couple’s life, with love, complicity and sharing. After years of engagement in the spotlight and an already consolidated family, the two have taken this important step. The party at Forte dei Marmi it will be an opportunity to celebrate this love, together with your closest friends and the many celebrity guests. A happy ending that seems to be just the beginning of a new, beautiful adventure for the most famous couple in the world of football.