The premiere of Matrix 4 sci-fi fans were excited. Despite Lawrence Fishburne’s absence as Morpheus, director Lana Wachowski’s latest film took moviegoers back to a world that wowed audiences in 1999 with its dazzling visuals, thoughtful action sequences, and question-raising plot. related to free will and destiny.

While the franchise made a comeback in 2003 with the sequels Reloaded and Revolutions, with mixed ratings among critics and viewers, the renowned series remained an acclaimed play for nearly twenty years. However, Warner Bros. ‘new bet, dubbed Resurrections, has buried any light of success.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returned as Neo and Trinity, respectively. Photo: Composition / Warner Bros

YOU CAN SEE: Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves and his millionaire salary for Resurrections that surprised fans

According to Tomatazos magazine, a recent World of reel report has detailed that Matrix 4 could generate losses for the aforementioned study of up to 100 million dollars. In fact, although it has had an acceptable reception on HBO Max (thanks to the hybrid premiere in the United States), the film is already considered in the red.

The aforementioned medium explains that, since its arrival on the big screen, the film has only managed to recover its initial budget of US $ 190 million. However, the real problem is in the additional expenses, such as marketing, distribution and promotion.

YOU CAN SEE: Matrix 4 is another misleading ‘rehash’: no ​​news, risks or encouragement

Matrix 4: why did it fare so badly at the box office?

The disappointing failure of Matrix: resurrections could have its origin in different factors. On the one hand, cases related to new variants of the coronavirus could have deterred potential viewers from attending movie theaters.

Although the large numbers of Spider-Man: no way home prove otherwise, Warner Bros. ‘decision to simultaneously release its film on HBO Max offered the possibility of watching the film from home, a mechanic that directly affects performance in the film. box office, as fans are not required to go to the projection rooms.

Another problem is that perhaps taking up a plot like the one in The Matrix, taking into account the reception of its previous installments, is not that it was an explicit request from the followers. Many might even say that WB forced this sequel.