In the United States, shipwreck hunters Stevie and Kathie Libert discovered the wreckage of a “ghost ship” that sank almost 350 years ago. Writes about it Daily express…

We are talking about the ship “Griffin”, which was built by the French explorer Rene-Robert Cavalier de La Salem to find routes to Asia. The ship disappeared without a trace in 1679 while delivering a cargo of valuable furs across Lake Michigan. As the newspaper notes, his disappearance has become one of the most famous “sea” mysteries of America.

According to the researchers, the nature of the wreckage suggests that a strong multi-day storm became the cause of the ship’s death.

In 2019, in the US state of Minnesota, the ship Hudson was found at the bottom of Lake Superior, which sank in 1901.