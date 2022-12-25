The elderly people go viral on social networks due to their actions, for being part of a nostalgic moment and full of love on this occasion the video of a Grandpa grabbed everyone’s attention by selling all his artwork for Christmas.

A boy who witnessed seeing the painter grandfather who was selling the paintings on the street decided to surprise with an act of kindness that he shared on the TikTok platform (@beardeduck28).

The viral clip titled “an artist of his age should not work on the street” It caused nostalgia among Internet users when they saw the humility and example that the creator of the video is.

At the beginning of the Beardeduck recording, he is standing on the Madrid street observing the paintings that an elderly man was exhibiting.

The young man asked the gentleman if we were paintings drawn by him and the grandfather confessed to me that he is a painter and always sells paintings on the street.

After the influencer questioned how long it takes to make the work of art, he asked the cost of each one, the man, like many entrepreneurs, does not have a fixed price, but leaves it up to what customers can buy at the will of each person.

Before the tenderness of the gentleman, later I know that he confessed that sometimes supported by tips because few or no salesthe content creator, did the act of humanity.

He bought all the paintings from Mr. to help him, he gave him an envelope with moneythe adult man questioned him, “it’s a lot”, to which the young man reaffirmed that he deserves it.

Finally, the boy picked up some sheets, so as not to take away all the work, and gave him a warm hug full of affection and kindness.