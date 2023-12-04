Argentina is one of the best-known lands when it comes to generating soccer talent since, season after season, players appear who take their game to another level and appear on the world soccer scene. On this occasion, one of the most outstanding young people is Matias Soulé who is on loan at Frosinone in Italy since Juventus is the club that owns his transfer.
The winger has had a spectacular start to the season as he has registered 6 goals and 1 assist in 23 games he played with the Italian Canaries, which are one of the great revelations of this Serie A 2023/24 since they are far from the bottom zone of the relegation and have been a headache for more than one important team. His actions have not gone unnoticed and, according to the Gazzetta dello SportNewcastle has set its eyes on the player born in Mar del Plata.
The Magpies have been one of the main teams in the Premier League since the injection of money from Saudi Arabia with a very interesting transfer plan but also the development of young players who are coming to shine for the team led by Eddie Howe.
According to the Italian newspaper, the English team is willing to pay an amount close to €25 million and that the parties have already started contacts about a possible negotiation. Obviously, it must be mentioned that the loan with Frosinone ends at the end of this season so we will have to see the situation in the future.
Soulé is one of the most promising players in Argentina along with Alejandro Garnacho, Nico Paz, Luka Romero, Valentín Carboni who are considered “Europibes” since they went to Europe very early in their careers and entered the lower divisions of the clubs at a very early age.
Because of these performances, Luciano Spalletti tempted him to go and play for Italy but the player has rejected the invitation by saying that his dream is to play with the Albiceleste shirt.
#Matias #Soulé #important #Premier #League #team