The universe of movies Marvel is not going through its best moment, given that the company’s latest films such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania either The Marvels have not generated the most expected numbers, and the same goes with the series, the clearest example is Secret Invasion. However, the production company has not given up and in 2024 They promise a triumphant return with Deadpool 3, which will unite the universe of FOX with that of disney that is currently in circulation.

Photos from the filming set have recently been shared, in which we already saw the leading actors of the film, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackmanwho carry with them the papers corresponding to Deadpool and also to wolverine which apparently is from a universe that we met with the mutant trilogy and its conclusion in Logan. However, there is something else there, and it is that you can admire that two villains will return in some way, Sabretooth and also toad.

Here you can see it:

New set photos from ‘DEADPOOL 3’ show Wolverine & Deadpool’s fight with Sabretooth. pic.twitter.com/b32PR56HsM —X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) December 3, 2023

So, Tyler Manewho gave life to one of them will return as his person, but Ray Park could arrive as an alternative version of toad. Added to this are some more rumors, given that there is talk that Dafne Keen I could have the return with X23, but in a more adult version. For now things are a bit confusing, and it is likely that we did not know anything about the tape at the beginning of the year. 2024since it will have its premiere until just over half of that year.

Here are some statements from the director Shawn Levy Regarding rumors and leaks:

I love the proliferation of casting rumors on the Internet, because I never have to say what’s real and what’s fantasy, so I’m going to stick with the ‘no comment’ cliche about everything casting related. Deadpool 3 . I will say that we are lucky with this case. There certainly is… is this an answer? Many of the rumors on the Internet are completely false, but some are not.

Remember that Deadpool 3 releases the July 26, 2024.

Via: CBR

Editor’s note: This movie will definitely have to be seen, as it could be the salvation of the MCU after all the disasters we have been through. However, we should not have such high expectations, even though we have the original Wolverine it does not mean that it will be something of excellence.