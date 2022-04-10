By Daan Hakkenberg



Even the primal cry of Benoît Cosnefroy, who is waiting in suspense a few meters away and is initially declared the winner by the race radio, does not bring life back to Mathieu van der Poel’s body. Hanging over his handlebars, staring at a curb, he tries to regain his senses. Departed from Maastricht six hours ago as an absolute top favorite, with his magisterial victory of 2019 as a lasting memory. Now stranded in place 4.