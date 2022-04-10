GUAYAQUIL/QUITO (Reuters) – Former Ecuadorian vice president Jorge Glas was released from prison on Sunday after a judge ruled his physical and psychological well-being was at risk, officials and supporters said.

Glas had been sentenced to prison in 2017 after a court found him guilty of taking bribes from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, now Novonor. He served four and a half years in prison.

A judge ruled on Saturday that he should be released following a writ of habeas corpus, a court in Santa Elena province said in a statement.

Videos on social media showed Glas shaking hands with hundreds of supporters as he emerged from prison, while his former boss, former President Rafael Correa, wrote a message of support on Twitter.

(By Yury Garcia and Tito Correa)

The post Former Vice President of Ecuador Arrested After Odebrecht Bribes Gets Out of Prison appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Vice #President #Ecuador #Arrested #Odebrecht #Bribes #Prison #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO