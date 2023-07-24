Soccer on the other side of the world does not stop, especially if it is a world Cup like the one disputed in Australia and New Zealand. Day 1 of the Group Phase is still being played and this Monday it has been agreed 4 matches where there are teams considered for the title.

There is also the duel that will start Day 2 as one of the hosts like New Zealand will have action at the beginning of the week. The first match and one that draws attention is the Germany vs Morocco. The Europeans are the favorites but the Africans will not give up and will want to surprise like their manly counterpart in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The second game of the day is the Brazil vs PanamaAlthough there is a great difference in quality between the two squads, nothing will be left for granted since there are already important duels before that were not what they expected and the favorite did not win. This party will have as special

the participation of Marta who will play her sixth World Cup.

Group H culminates action with a match that attracts attention due to the physical condition of the players. Colombia and South Korea will star in the actions of this match and it will close with the game of Matchday 2 of New Zealand Against the Philippines, here the locals want to add 3 more points and secure their ticket to the next round.

full billboard