YouTube is one of the most famous streaming applications ever, used for decades by many users to watch videos, listen to music and much more. As you well know, over the years the platform has evolved a lot and has added some Premium subscriptions with advantages for those who decide to join. Today, however, we have bad news to bring you back!

YouTube: Price increases for Premium subscriptions!

The subscription-based streaming services YouTube Premium and Music Premium are unfortunately experiencing a price increase in the monthly fee. The change has currently arrived only in the United States and consists in the passage from 9.99 to 10.99 dollars for Music Premium and from 11.99 to 13.99 for Premium.

These are understandable increases and it was only a matter of time before the well-known platform also adjusted to price increases around the world, however the complete lack of warning is very surprising. The company commented on the whole thing as follows:

“We are updating our pricing for US subscribers to continue providing great service and features. We believe the new price reflects the value of YouTube Premium, which gives members ad-free experience with background and offline playback and uninterrupted access to over 100 million songs with the YouTube Music app.”

In short, a sad news that doesn’t concern us for now, but we can’t help but wonder if and when these increases will also be extended to European countries such as Italy. This could be just a few months away so hang in there and we will definitely keep you posted!