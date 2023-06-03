Bordeaux, France.- This Friday, Ligue 2 in France was affected by an act of aggression against a footballer who dedicated himself to celebrating a goal with his teammates in the match between Bodeaux and Rodez Aveyron Football corresponding to the last day of the season .

The footballer, Lucas Buades, signed the partial goal for the visitors that left Bordeaux in serious trouble in their desire to ascend to the main category of the French League. When he was at a distance from the stands, a fan jumped onto the field and pushed him.

The footballer remained on the green mat for several minutes, which concerned both his teammates and the medical staff, who immediately asked to take Lucas Buades to the ambulance, as ‘Beln Sports Francia’ reported that he suffered a concussion.