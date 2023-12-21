In the wake of a shooting and in the quest to guarantee security, the Council of the city of Tampa, Floridaanalyzes a measure regarding those under sixteen years of age. With certain specifications, Children and adolescents under that age will not be able to be on public roads. without supervision during the night and early morning. The measure, which has not yet begun its legislative treatment, contemplates certain exceptions under particular circumstances.

In particular, the measure arose largely thanks to what happened in Ybor City, the well-known Hillsborough County neighborhood that made the news on Halloween for a shooting. Based on this situation and in the search to reduce other security problems that may arise, different options began to be considered. After ruling out the possibility of bars closing at 1 AM, other alternatives appeared. In particular, this initiative seeks to control what happens on the street with minors.

The curfew for minors under 16 that could apply in Ybor City, Florida

The idea was presented by lawyer Andrea Zelman, who presented it as a “youth curfew,” as reproduced WFLA. With the idea that problems usually occur on the street and not inside the premises, the intention is precisely to prevent minors, who cannot enter clubs, from roaming around on public roads. Concretely, The curfew would apply to those under sixteen years old between 11 PM and 5 AM from Sunday to Thursday and between midnight and 6 AM on weekends.

In addition, those who have been suspended or expelled from a school will also be prohibited from remaining in public places or establishments and in the vicinity of an educational institution between 9 AM and 2 PM. In case of non-compliance, the first occasion would be a written warning and then fines of US$50 will be charged..

Ybor City could apply curfew to minors under 16

In the way it will be proposed, The regulations contemplate exceptions such as minors being accompanied by a parent or legal guardian., who are in transit of an authorized event or obligation or who are in emergency situations, among other scenarios mentioned. The project will just be presented for an initial reading and must advance in the legislative process to be applied.