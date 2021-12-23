Masterchef Italia 11: the previews of the second episode, December 23rd

Tonight, Thursday 23 December 2021, at 9.15 pm on Sky Uno, the second episode of Masterchef 11 will be broadcast, the Sky cooking show now in its eleventh edition. New amateur chefs are ready to battle and overcome feared tests, but above all they will have to deal with the three judges of Masterchef 11: Antonino Cannavacciuolo, Bruno Barbieri and Giorgio Locatelli. In all there are 12 episodes, every Thursday, with two episodes for each. Let’s see together the previews of the second episode today, December 23rd.

Advances

As usual, the first two episodes are dedicated to the selections of the 20 competitors who will enter the Masterclass. This evening, in the second episode, the selections of aspiring chefs continue. It will be time for the Skill Tests, a step that will see them more than ever protagonists: the potential members of the Masterclass who have passed the first phase unscathed will be divided into three groups based on their performance during the Live Cooking and the shortcomings or weaknesses emerged; each of the three groups will have to face a test designed personally by one of the judges: Chef Locatelli will want to bring out the originality, Chef Barbieri will create a more technical examination, Chef Cannavacciuolo will focus on the aesthetic sense and its importance in serving.

In addition, two out of three judges – Barbieri and Cannavacciuolo – will still have the opportunity to put their signature on an apron, as Locatelli already did last week, demonstrating that they want to put their face on the no given by their colleagues and save the aspiring chef. In each of the tests – at the center of the second appointment with the Sky cooking show produced by Endemol Shine Italy – the judges will have the opportunity to identify the best amateur cooks in Italy: with their unanimous consent, the competitor will finally earn the coveted apron with your name sewn on.

Those who demonstrate that they do not have self-control and cold blood will have to go home, just like anyone who should bring out other gaps that are insurmountable for now. Those who, on the other hand, will not be able to agree on the three starred Chefs will have at their disposal one last, decisive chance to enter the Masterclass, the Final Challenge. A test from inside or outside, in which it will be essential to convince Barbieri, Cannavacciuolo and Locatelli by showing them to be able to overcome their mistakes and to have all the basic requirements to be able to conquer the most coveted apron.

At the end of today’s two episodes of Masterchef, the 20 official members of this season’s Masterclass will finally be able to enter the kitchen of MasterChef Italia, thus starting the path that will lead only one of them to win 100,000 euros in gold tokens, to publish the their first recipe book and to access a prestigious advanced training course at ALMA, the International School of Italian Cuisine.

Streaming and tv

We have seen the previews of Masterchef 11, but where to see it live on TV and in streaming? The program, as mentioned, it airs on Thursday evening in prime time TV at 9.15 pm on Sky Uno (channel 108, digital terrestrial channel 455) starting from December 16, 2021, always available on demand, visible on Sky go, on smartphone , tablets and PCs, even when traveling in the countries of the European Union, and streaming on Now. At the moment there is no broadcast on Tv8 in the clear, which will take place in the coming months.