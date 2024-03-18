At the exciting start of 'MasterChef Celebrity Mexico 2024', he reality television that captures the attention of millions, the stars faced their first big culinary challenge. The competition, known for testing the cooking skills of celebrities in Mexico, did not take long to show its intensity, which led to an elimination that left the audience and participants in suspense. With dishes that reflected both creativity and roots in Mexican tradition, the inaugural episode was described by viewers and critics as 'cardiac', setting the tone for what will be an unforgettable season.

The judges' decision, based on a demanding evaluation of the dishes presented, highlighted the importance of precision and authenticity in cooking. In an unexpected twist, the first competitor to leave the program was announced, after failing to meet the expectations of the jury made up of Adrián Herrera, Zahie Téllez and Poncho Cadena. His participation in this character, marked by passion and effort, came to an end, but he made it clear that MasterChef Celebrity Mexico 2024 It is a scenario where only excellence has a place.

Who was the first eliminated from 'MasterChef Celebrity México 2024'?

Mario Sandoval, The talented musician who accepted the challenge of competing in the culinary world, was the first eliminated from 'MasterChef Celebrity Mexico 2024'. His departure came after presenting a dish that, although full of good intentions and flavor, failed to live up to what the panel of critics expected. Sandoval, facing Rafa Balderrama on a tightrope, opted for a stew with nopales that, despite his dedication, did not convince the jury.

What did Mario Sandoval say after being eliminated from reality?

After its removal, Mario Sandoval expressed his surprise and disappointment, although he was grateful for the experience. “I didn't expect it, but Being in the black apron already puts you in a vulnerable situation.“, he shared in a post-exit interview. Defending his dish until the last moment, he stated that he did not regret his choice, highlighting his love for cooking and the learning obtained during his short stay on the program.

Which participants are still in competition in 'MasterChef Celebrity México 2024'?

The fight remains intense with prominent figures from various spheres of entertainment Mexican, including:

Rafa Balderrama – TV host

– TV host Camila Fernandez – Singer

– Singer Jawy Mendez – Influencer

– Influencer Laura Bozzo – TV host

– TV host Litzy – Singer

– Singer Itati Cantoral – Actress and singer

– Actress and singer Raul Sandoval – Singer and actor

– Singer and actor Rossana Najera – Actress

– Actress Grupero King – Influencer

– Influencer Fran Hevia – Influencer and TV host

– Influencer and TV host Itzel Nurse – Influencer

– Influencer Agustín Arana – Actor

– Actor Natalia Subtil – Model and influencer

– Model and influencer Paco de Miguel – Influencer

– Influencer Ernesto Cazares – Athlete

– Athlete Ferka – Actress and TV host

– Actress and TV host M'Balia – Singer

– Singer Sandra Itzel – Actress and singer

– Actress and singer Harold Azuara – Actor

The competition is divided into 3 teams: Yellow, Green, Blue and Red. Photo: Instagram MasterChef Mexico

At what time and where to watch 'MasterChef Celebrity México 2024'?

To never miss a single moment of this exciting season, fans can tune in to 'MasterChef Celebrity Mexico 2024' via TV Azteca at 8:00 p.m., in prime time. The Streaming platforms also offer the possibility of closely monitoring the competitionso that no one misses the delights and challenges that each episode promises.

What is the reality show 'MasterChef Celebrity México 2024' about?

'MasterChef Celebrity Mexico 2024' brings together entertainment and social media personalities in an unprecedented culinary competition. Under the watchful eye of an expert jury, participants must demonstrate their skills in the kitchen, facing off against challenges that test your creativity, technique and knowledge of Mexican gastronomy. The reality show not only seeks to crown the best celebrity chef, but also highlight the cultural richness of Mexico through its cuisine.

