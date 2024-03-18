'Love and fire' once again shakes the national entertainment scene with the news of Jefferson Farfán that directly links him to Olenka Mejía, ex-sister-in-law of Yahaira Plasencia. According to the promotional that launched the program Willax Televisionit can be seen that the channel had access to the former soccer player's testimony, in which he states that he spent the night with the lawyer.

Did Jefferson Farfán have an affair with Olenka Mejía?

In the midst of the legal conflict they are going through Jefferson Farfan and Olenka Mejía, the soccer player finally confirms the love relationship that united them in the past. “They were talking, having a few drinks, dancing all night and, after feeling that there was a lot of connection, they decided to spend the night, be together,” points out the report that includes the testimony of Jefferson Farfán, to which 'Amor y fuego' had access.

Why did Olenka Mejía denounce Jefferson Farfán?

The complaint filed by Olenka Mejia describes a situation of verbal and psychological attacks. According to the previews of the program 'Amor y fuego', Mejía accuses Jefferson Farfán of having defamed her by calling her a “swindler” and pejoratively calling her a “whore.” “They are unrepeatable things. The word 'man' is too big for him”he said at first.

Jefferson Farfán revealed that he has a 1-year-old, 3-month-old daughter. Photo: Instagram

Olenka Mejía reveals that she was pregnant with Jefferson Farfán

In May 2023, after the million-dollar lawsuit filed by Jefferson Farfán against Olenka Mejía, she revealed that she was pregnant by the athlete. This revelation took place during her participation in the program 'Magaly TV: the firm one'. “It's very painful, but you have to accept it,” she said.

How much had Jefferson Farfán sued Olenka Mejía for?

Jefferson Farfan filed a defamation complaint against Olenka Mejía after she claimed that she had a relationship with the soccer player. According to the document, the former Alianza Lima soccer player requested two years in prison for Yahaira Plasencia's former sister-in-law, in addition to the payment of one million soles in compensation.

Who is Olenka Mejía?

Olenka Mejía, Peruvian lawyer and businesswoman, is known for her more than 32,000 followers on Instagram. In addition to her legal career, she founded her own bikini brand OM Swimwear. During the year 2022Mejía made public her romantic relationship with Jefferson Farfanalthough the claim to formalize the relationship in July never materialized.

