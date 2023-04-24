So the Masterchef contestant: “I saw her with her daughters, with Mauro, how she treated us and the whole team, she’s an incredible woman”

During a Q&A granted to his followers on Instagram, Not Bosioone of the contestants of Masterchef Argentina, spoke thus of Wanda Narapresenter of the 2023 edition of the program: “For me Wanda is a great woman, this is the most important thing: you don’t become a good woman. I saw her with her daughters, with Mauro, how she treated us and all the team, she’s an incredible woman with a beautiful humility. She’s doing an excellent job. I’m very happy for her, we all are.”