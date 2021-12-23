Masterchef 11 streaming and live TV: where to see the Sky cooking show | December 23

Where to see Masterchef 11 Italy live on TV and in streaming? In clear on Tv8? The Sky cooking show returns this evening – Thursday 23 December 2021 – with the second episode of the eleventh edition, broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Uno. Confirmed the three judges Antonino Cannavacciuolo, Bruno Barbieri and Giorgio Locatelli, who return to the kitchens of MasterChef Italia with the aim of selecting the best amateur chef in Italy. “We are a great trio, I have done all the MasterChefs from start to finish, and I think this is really the most fun trio, we are one, maybe at MasterChef there is only one judge, and it is the fusion of the three of us ”, said Bruno Barbieri, present since the first edition. But where to see the second episode of Masterchef 11 live on TV and in streaming? Here’s everything you need to know.

On TV

As mentioned, Masterchef 11 will be broadcast on Sky Uno tonight, 23 December 2021, with the second episode. The cooking show returns for twelve weeks at 9.15 pm. The channel is visible to pay-TV subscribers at the 108 key of the Sky decoder, digital terrestrial channel 455. Live broadcast on free-to-air TV8 is not currently planned, but as usual it should be offered to everyone in the coming months.

Masterchef 11 live and on-demand streaming

If you are not at home in front of the TV, you can follow the cooking show in streaming thanks to the Sky Go platform, available free of charge for pay-TV subscribers on smartphones, tablets and PCs, even when traveling in the countries of the European Union, or on NOW. It will be possible to retrieve the episodes at any time thanks to the on-demand function.

How many bets

We have seen where to see Masterchef 11 live on TV and in streaming, but how many episodes are there? In all 12, with two episodes each, for a total of 24. The final of Masterchef Italia 11 should be broadcast on Thursday 3 March 2022. Here is the complete program (attention: it could vary).