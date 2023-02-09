During Nintendo Direct last night the release date for the highly anticipated was announced Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE. The title will be available worldwide starting from from next June 30 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. As previously anticipated within the game we will take on the role of Yumaan amnesiac detective apprentice who will have to venture into the Labyrinth of Mysteries accompanied by the enigmatic Shinigami. spirit that torments him.

Waiting to learn more I remind you that if you want to know more about Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE you can find a lot of information in our previous article.

Source: Nintendo