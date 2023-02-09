During Nintendo Direct of February 8, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment he announced We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reveriecoming worldwide next June 2nd.

This new remake of the title originally released in 2005 will come up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. We can see the announcement trailer below.

We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie: Roll your ball to collect tons of items in this remastered version of We Love Katamari. You play in a school, zoo and space as the Prince to bring the stars back to the sky. New features include five challenges to take on as the young King of Cosmos and the ability to take photos with the Selfie Camera. We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie will make its way to the Nintendo Switch on June 2nd. Active members of Nintendo Switch Online will be able to try Katamari Damacy REROLL free from February 20 with Trial Games.